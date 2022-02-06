No. 6 Houston vs. Cincinnati: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a Sunday evening battle in the AAC tonight as the No. 6 Houston Cougars head up to southern Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Houston (19-2, 8-0 AAC) is mowing straight through its conference schedule and came away with a 73-62 home victory over Tulane on Wednesday. The Cougars never trailed against this feisty Green Wave team and really gained separation towards the back end of the first half. Fabian White led the Coogs with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Cincinnati (15-6, 5-3 AAC) is back in action for the first time since last Sunday, where they survived a 60-59 nailbiter against East Carolina. Up by 10 with 4:46 left, the Bearcats saw their lead shrink as the Pirates battled their way back into the contest. Down by one in the closing moments in the game, David DeJulius connected on a floater with just three second left to lift UC to victory. Mika Adams-Woods led the Bearcats with 21 points in the win.

How to watch Houston vs. Cincinnati

When: Sunday, February 6th, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati, OH

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -6

Total: 132.5

The Pick

Houston -6

Houston is 13-8 against the spread this season and six of its last seven victories have come by double digits. The Cougars are No. 2 in NET rankings but surprisingly doesn’t have a single Quadrant 1 victory this season. They’d achieve that with a road victory here and will be motivated to bolster their case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Lay it with the Coogs.

