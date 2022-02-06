Miami marathon winners: Who won the men’s and women’s races

The Life Time Miami Marathon is officially underway on Sunday and we now await the finishers. The race was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and is back. It got underway at 6 a.m. ET and the first finishers will cross the finish line a little after 8 a.m.

The favorites in the men’s marathon include Jackson Limo and Erick Mose from Kenya, and Urgesa Kedir Figa and Ashenafi Ketema Birhana from Ethiopia. Two of the top American men in the race are Jordan Tropf and Jared Mills.

On the women’s side of the marathon, American Nina Zarina has a shot at first place. Martha Akeno and Damaris Areba from Kenya are among the favorites, as is Pelmenia Raquel Agudelo Berrio from Colombia and Paola Kung from Peru.

We’ll update this with results for the men’s and women’s marathon as well as the men’s and women’s half marathon. We’ll include winners and top-finishing Americans in the various races.