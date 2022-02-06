Pick against the spread, over/under for Washington-Stanford on Sunday

Among the strangest starts we’ve seen for any team in conference play this season is Washington starting 7-3 in Pac-12 play and they will look to keep their hot start going in Palo Alto against Stanford on Sunday.

Washington Huskies at Stanford Cardinal (-4.5, 134.5)

When Washington and Stanford hooked up in January Washington notched a 67-64 win in which featured the Huskies forcing Stanford into 21 turnovers while committing just eight of their own.

The Cardinal overall have had a tough time taking care of the ball, ranking 344th among the 358 Division I teams in turnovers per possession but do a better job of avoiding turnovers at hone, turning it over on 19% of possessions at home compared to a 25.5% turnover rate away from Maples Pavilion.

Both teams also have defensive deficiencies with Stanford 153rd in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and Washington’s defense is not the same way from Seattle, allowing 18.2 points per 100 possessions more when away from home.

Washington makes up for their 31.5% 3-point shooting with Terrell Brown, who has scored at least 11 points in all 20 of the team’s games this season and is seventh in the country in points per game with 21.5.

With Washington entering the week 35th in the country in highest possessions per game and having allowed at least 68 points in eight of their nine games outside of Seattle, expect a high scoring affair on Sunday.

The Play: Washington vs Stanford Over 134.5

Sign up for a subscription at VSiN and get access to Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.