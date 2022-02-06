James Harden, Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis headline NBA injury report for Sunday, February 6

There are eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, a few more than usual now that the NFL season is starting to wind down. Eight games means a lengthy injury report, which will certainly impact how bettors approach this slate. Here’s Sunday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: February 6

Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) questionable

Furkan Korkmaz (knee) questionable

Thybulle and Korkmaz are key rotation players on the perimeter, so look for Seth Curry and Georges Niang to get more looks if both are ruled out.

Zach LaVine (back) questionable

Coby White (groin) questionable

LaVine is expected to play despite the designation, while White’s status is a bit more clouded. In any case, Ayo Dosunmu and DeMar DeRozan remain strong fantasy/DFS plays Sunday.

Cade Cunningham (hip) questionable

Cunningham continues to deal with a hip issue. If he’s out, Cory Joseph and Killian Hayes will be the natural replacements in fantasy/DFS lineups.

D’Angelo Russell (shin) probable

Patrick Beverley (ankle) probable

Josk Okogie (quad) questionable

Russell looks like he could return, and Beverley should continue to play through the ankle injury. That means Jaylen Nowall loses some value in fantasy and DFS contests. If Okogie doesn’t play, Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince will take most of the wing minutes for Minnesota.

James Harden (hamstring) questionable

Nic Claxton (hamstring) questionable

Harden sat out Friday’s game with this injury, which has become a nagging issue for him. If he misses Sunday’s game, Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills continue to be the top options for Brooklyn. Blake Griffin and Day’Ron Sharpe will take over Claxton’s minutes if he sits.

Aaron Gordon (hamstring) probable

Austin Rivers (hip) probable

Gordon and Rivers are both probable, and both are solid value plays in fantasy/DFS lineups against a weak Brooklyn defense.

Domantas Sabonis (protocols) questionable

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) questionable

Isaiah Jackson (knee) OUT

Sabonis is close to being cleared and would be the lone big man for Indiana. Brogdon is also close to recovering from his Achilles, which is huge for Indiana. The guard’s status would affect Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday and Chris Duarte in the rotation.

Darius Garland (back) questionable

If Garland doesn’t go, Rajon Rondo and Brandon Goodwin continue to be Cleveland’s top guard options. Cedi Osman could also get some looks as a ball-handler, which could lead to some more assists for the forward.

No notable day-to-day injuries at this time for either team.

John Collins (heel) questionable

Danilo Gallinari (hamstring) questionable

Lou Williams (hamstring) questionable

Collins was cleared of his shoulder issue but is now dealing with a heel injury. His status will affect Clint Capela’s value. If Gallinari sits, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter will get more run on the perimeter.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) OUT

Maxi Kleber (knee) questionable

If Kleber sits, Dwight Powell becomes a great fantasy/DFS play. If Kleber plays, he’s a strong value option himself given his shooting ability.

Josh Hart (knee) questionable

Hart is questionable, which means Jose Alvarado and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could be in line for bigger roles against the Rockets.

Kevin Porter Jr. (illness) available

Porter Jr. left Friday’s game with this illness, but has been cleared of any COVID-19 issues and should be good for this contest.

Ivica Zubac (calf) questionable

If Zubac sits, Serge Ibaka and Isaiah Hartenstein will get most of the frontcourt minutes for LA. Those two will be worth considering in fantasy/DFS lineups.