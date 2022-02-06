 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How the mixed doubles curling bracket is shaping up as group play wraps at Beijing Olympics

The mixed doubles tournament is wrapping up in curling and the knockout stage is almost upon us. We break down who is advancing into the knockout stage.

By David Fucillo
Italy’s Stefania Constantini curls the stone during the mixed doubles round robin session 12 game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games curling competition between Italy and Sweden, at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on February 6, 2022.&nbsp; Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and mixed doubles curling is approaching the medal rounds. Group play got underway on Wednesday, February 2 and wraps up Monday morning in Beijing. The semifinals are scheduled for 8:05 p.m. Beijing time on Monday evening, which is 7:05 a.m. ET in the US. The gold and bronze medal games are scheduled for Tuesday.

Coming out of Sunday’s slate, three of the four semifinal spots are secured. Italy was the first to secure a spot through dominant play to date. Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner have not been beaten thus far, running off eight straight wins in the tournament. On Sunday, they were joined by Great Britain and Norway, who are both 5-3. Canada is also 5-3, but needs a win on Monday against Italy to advance. If they lose, they drop into a tie with 5-4 Sweden and since Sweden beat them head-to-head, the Swedes would advance with a Canadian loss.

Who has advanced to the semifinals

Italy, 8-0
Great Britain, 5-3
Norway, 5-3

