DraftKings Sportsbook goes live with Super Bowl prop bet on Gatorade color

Another popular yearly Super Bowl prop is back as the Gatorade color prop has officially gone live on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bettors can wager on the color of the Gatorade that will be poured on either Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor or Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. Here are the opening odds:

Color of Gatorade poured on winning coach

Orange: +200

None: +350

Blue: +400

Clear/Water: +450

Yellow/Green: +450

Red/Pink: +600

Purple: +1000

Orange opens as the odds-on favorite at +200 and there’s precedent as to why. The winning Super Bowl coach has been doused in orange Gatorade a record five times since it became an annual tradition at Super Bowl 35 in 2001. Blue is the next color in line at +400 and it has won out two of the last three years. Clear/water comes in at +450 but that would require a significant comeback considering it hasn’t been used since Super Bowl 42 in 2008.

There’s also the option of wagering that no liquid bath will happen at all, which has the second highest odds at +350. This scenario has happened four times since 2001 and unsurprisingly, three of those instances involved the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick. One would imagine the significantly younger coaches of McVay and Taylor being more willing to have Gatorade dumped on them but you never know.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.