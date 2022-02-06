How the public is betting the 2022 Pro Bowl

This weekend brings the return of the Pro Bowl. The NFL’s all-star game was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back to help wrap up the 2021 NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC and ESPN. The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting the game at Allegiant Stadium.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds on the game and the betting public is backing the recently dominant AFC. The line opened at AFC -1 and has moved to -2 as of game day. 73% of the handle and 69% of total bets have been on the AFC to cover the spread. The AFC is a -115 favorite and has received 75% of handle and 61% of total moneyline bets.

The Pro Bowl featured the AFC vs. the NFC for most of its history, but the NFL changed it to unconferenced games in 2013, 2014, and 2015. There was a draft of players featuring Hall of Fame team captains. In 2016, the game returned to conference vs. conference. In the four years since that return, the AFC has won every game. The AFC won 20-13 in January 2017, 24-23 in 2018, 26-7 in 2019, and 38-33 in 2020. In that last game, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was the offensive MVP and then Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell was the defensive MVP.

Total points is installed at 64.5 and the betting public is backing the over. 71% of handle and 74% of total bets are on the over. The line has moved from 62.5 since opening. The game went over in 2020, marking the first such time since 2013.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.