Report: Fred VanVleet commits to 2022 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend

Toronto Raptors G Fred VanVleet has committed to the 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. FVV is the second player reportedly in the event along with Atlanta Hawks PG Trae Young, who said he’d like to participate if he’s selected to the All-Star Game (which he was). VanVleet was voted into his first All-Star Game this past week as a reserve out of the Eastern Conference.

VanVleet leads the Raptors in scoring this season with 21.6 points per game. FVV is a career 38 percent 3-point shooter and is shooting close to a career high at 39.3 percent on the season. His previous career high was 41.4 percent, but that was in his second season while attempting 3.4 treys off the bench. In the month of January, VanVleet made 5.0 three-pointers per game while shooting 39.1 percent.