Tracking every deal prior to the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

The 2022 NBA Trade Deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET. It figures to be a very busy trade season in 2022 with some big names potentially on the move. We know the deal with Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons and his desire to be dealt out of Philly. We know that Brooklyn Nets G James Harden has popped up in reports lately and is unhappy with how the team is performing this season. On top of those two players, there are plenty of other notable names in the news who could be moved.

Here we’re going to be tracking all of the trades leading up to the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline.

2022 NBA Trade Deadline tracker

Feb. 6 — Cavaliers acquire Caris LeVert from Pacers

Cleveland struck a deal on Sunday to acquire the veteran guard from Indiana. This is the first big move from the Pacers, who appear ready for a fire sale. We could also see Domantas Sabonis and/or Myles Turner dealt before the deadline on Thursday. The Cavaliers add depth at guard, something that was needed after PG Ricky Rubio went down with a torn ACL.

The Trail Blazers acquired Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, Justise Winslow and a second-round pick for Norman Powell and Robert Covington last week. The Clippers add a ton of depth and a long-term asset in Powell. RoCo is on an expiring deal but can provide a 3-and-D wing that is needed with Kawhi Leonard unlikely to return this season.