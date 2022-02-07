Why the over could hit in Super Bowl 56

You’ll have to dig deep into the Internet archives to find many people who were picking the Cincinnati Bengals to make it all the way to the Super Bowl back in August. But there they are, AFC Champs, and facing a tough game against the Los Angeles Rams, a team that not too many are surprised to see here. Both of these offenses are capable of putting up big points, so it’s not hard to see this game hitting the over.

Bengals vs. Rams: Over 48.5 points in Super Bowl LVI

The Rams have gone over the projected point total 10 times since the first week of the season, including playoffs. Led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Los Angeles’ loaded offense scored an average of 27.1 points during the regular season. They’ve topped 30 points twice in the playoffs already, including a division round win over the Buccaneers.

The Bengals offense averaged the same output per game as the Rams, 27.1 points. Anyone who’s seen what this team’s passing attack can do isn’t going to be surprised by that number. Just taking the average points each team scores, the projected total here is almost six points less.

It’s hard to bet against either one of these offenses, making the over on Super Bowl LVI a solid bet.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.