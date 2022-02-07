Why the under could hit in Super Bowl 56

When you think of the two teams playing in the Super Bowl this year, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, the first thing that comes to your mind is a pair of high-powered offenses led by an incredible quarterback-receiver duo. And why not? Both of teams average more than 27 points per game, and when you combine the two, it’s nearly six points more than the current 48.5 projected point total. That’s going to draw a lot of people to the over bet on this game, but we’re here to tell you not to sleep on the under.

Bengals vs. Rams: Under 48.5 points in Super Bowl LVI

Each team has seen exactly half of the 20 games they’ve played so far, including postseason contests, combine for more than the projected total for the Super Bowl. The average total in Rams’ games this season is just over 49 points, but it’s only 46.7 for the Bengals.

But the key element here is the Rams defense. Sure, the offense is getting most of the attention. However, the defense has held two opponents to 17 points or less in three playoff games. They kept the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a pretty well-balanced team, to 27 points, no easy task. The real strength of the Rams defense is their defensive line, led by Aaron Donald.

And if there’s a weak spot to the Bengals, it’s their offensive line. In their divisional round win over Tennessee, the Titans managed to sack Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow nine times.

Given the advantage the Rams have on defense, particularly in the trenches, the under is not a bad bet at all.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.