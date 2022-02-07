We’ve got a printable Super Bowl prop bet scorecard for you, with results to come

DraftKings is back once again with a printable prop bet scorecard if you want to have some fun with your friends during your Super Bowl party. It lists 26 prop bets with an either/or answer. It includes queries around the coin toss, jersey number for the first touchdown score, whether an offensive or defensive lineman will score a touchdown, who will call the first timeout, if there will be a missed extra point, and more.

You can check it out below, or open up our printable prop bet tracker. We’ll update results as they come in on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals meet this Sunday in Los Angeles for Super Bowl 56. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. SoFi Stadium plays host in a second consecutive season that sees one of the two teams playing in their home stadium.

The Rams are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total opening game week at 48.5. This matches up as a potentially competitive Super Bowl, which opens the door to a whole host of prop bets. Whether you’re a fan of either team, a general football fan, or not a fan at all, there are plenty of prop bets to keep anybody interested on Sunday.

If you don’t know what a prop bet is, it is when you take a given event within a bigger event, and ask whether or not or to what extent it will happen. Within the Super Bowl, it could be, will Matthew Stafford throw more or less than 0.5 interceptions, will the coin toss come up heads or tails, or what color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach at the end of the game.

Results

Coin toss outcome: Heads/Tails

First offensive player from scrimmage: Pass/Run

Team to record the first 1st down: Rams/Bengals

Length of National Anthem: Over/Under 95 seconds

Outcome of first coach’s challenge: Play stands/Play overturned

Jersey number of 1st TD scorer: Over/Under 9.5

First team to call a timeout: Rams/Bengals

Team to score on first drive of the game: Yes/No

First team to 10 points: Rams/Bengals

Total yards of longest FG: Over/Under 47.5

Either team registers a safety: Yes/No

Team to score longest TD: Rams/Bengals

Total successful FGs: Over/Under 3.5

Total punts by both teams: Over/Under 6.5

Total players to attempt a pass: Over/Under 2.5

Either team to miss an extra point: Yes/No

Will a player score a TD AND two-point conversion: Yes/No

Big Man touchdown: OT or DT to score a TD: Yes/No

Shortest TD score: Over/Under 1.5 yards

Last team to score: Rams/Bengals

Last play of the game to be a kneel down: Yes/No

Total touchdowns: OverUnder 5.5

Total game turnovers: Over/Under 2.5

Total points scored: Odd/Even

MVP position: QB/Other

Color of Gatorade bath: Yellow or Orange/Any other outcome

Total points score by both teams (Tiebreaker): TBD