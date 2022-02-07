How to watch Shaun White compete on Tuesday via live stream in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

This marks the beginning of the end for snowboarder Shaun White. The three-time Olympic gold medalist in the halfpipe and the most decorated X Games athlete announced on Saturday that he will retire from competitive snowboarding at the conclusion of these games in Beijing. But before he hangs up his board, White will make at least two more runs in the halfpipe in search of his fourth Olympic gold. The qualification runs for the event are scheduled for 11:30 p.m. ET Tuesday and 12:21 a.m. ET Wednesday.

White, 35, is a snowboarding icon. These are his fifth Olympic Games; he stood atop the podium 2006, 2010 and 2018, and he finished fourth in 2014. He’s also won 15 X Games golds, 13 of which came in this sport. Knee, back and ankle injuries have reportedly brought on his retirement decision, but snowboarding won’t soon forget the man known as “The Flying Tomato.”

White has the fourth-best odds to claim gold in his farewell event, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s listed at +500, trailing Japan’s duo of Ayumu Hirano (+250) and Yuto Totsuka (+300) as well as Australia’s Scotty James (+350). Hirano was the silver medalist in 2014 and 2018. Totsuka is the reigning world champion. James finished second at the 2021 world championships and won bronze in the halfpipe during the 2018 Winter Olympics.