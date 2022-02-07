NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, February 7

We have a five-game slate in the NBA on Monday, which includes a primetime matchup on NBA TV. At 8 p.m. ET, the Phoenix Suns will play the Chicago Bulls, who are coming off of a tough loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Cameron Johnson, Suns, $4,600

The young Suns forward has played well the last week and has a favorable matchup tonight against the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are ranked 25th against SF/PFs (OPRK) this season and giving up 22.3-22.1 points per game to the position.

Johnson has scored 10 or more points in his last five games and averaging 25.7 fantasy points per game. Additionally, the third-year forward has produced at least two or more three-pointers in seven out of his last eight games. We should expect Johnson to make a couple of threes against a struggling Bulls’ perimeter defense.

Mamadi Diakite, Thunder, $3,700

Diakite has given the Oklahoma City Thunder quality minutes off the bench in the frontcourt with rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl due to a foot injury. In the Thunder’s last game against the Sacramento Kings, he had nine points and eight rebounds (19.0 fantasy points) at a $3,000 salary.

The former UVA standout is averaging 22.1 fantasy points in his last three games and has played at least 15 minutes or more. The Thunder will likely turn to him again for tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors, who are ranked 26th against centers (OPRK).

Chris Boucher, Raptors, $4,900

Boucher has put together two-straight solid performances heading into tonight’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Raptors veteran forward recorded 11 points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes (27 fantasy points) against the Atlanta Hawks last week. And in the game before that, the former Oregon standout produced a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds for 37.5 fantasy points against the Chicago Bulls.

The last time the Raptors played the Hornets in January, Boucher produced 12 points and seven rebounds for 30.8 fantasy points. Charlotte is ranked 28th against PF/Cs (OPRK) this season.