Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, February 7

We have a light five-game schedule in the Association on Monday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Klay Thompson over 2.5 threes made (+100)

Anytime we see Thompson’s three-point prop for plus-money and under 3.5 threes made, we are going to hammer it until the books switch it up. The Golden State Warriors will be taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are ranked 11th in three-point defense (34.3%).

Oklahoma City’s three-point defense has been stellar over the last three games (29.6%), but they were going up against Portland, Sacramento, and Dallas. This season, OKC is allowing teams to shoot 34.9% from three on the road. Thompson is averaging 16.3 points per game and shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc in 11 games this season. He has made more than 2.5 threes in five out of his last 10 games.

Scottie Barnes over 7.5 rebounds (-115)

Originally, I was going to play Barnes’ points prop, which is currently sitting at 14.5 on DKSB. and should be able to get. However, I think his rebounding prop has some value as tonight’s opponent in the Charlotte Hornets are giving up the third-most rebounds to small forwards (8.51 rebounds per game) this season.

The Raptors’ rookie forward has grabbed more than 7.5 rebounds in six out of his last 10 games, which includes his last three games. Barnes is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game, which is the second-highest total on Toronto.

Bam Adebayo over 1.5 steals (-105)

For our last player prop tonight, we are going to take a chance on Adebayo’s steals prop, which is sitting at minus money. The Miami Heat center has been dominant in all facets of the game and has found a way to pick up a couple of steals. Adebayo has recorded more than 1.5 steals in seven out of his last 10 games, which includes his last five games. The Wiz are allowing 1.43 steals per game to opposing centers and 7.5 steals per game to opponents this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.