Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Hornets on Monday

Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors will open up a three-game road trip tonight against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. The last time these two teams played each other, the Raptors defeated the Hornets 125-113 on January 26. Gary Trent Jr. was the standout star as he scored a game-high 32 points (11-21 FG, 5-10 3pt). The Raptors are two-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 226.

Raptors vs. Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -2

The Raptors enter tonight’s game on a five-game winning streak after they beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-114 last week. Toronto is averaging 118.4 points per game in their last games and defeating teams by 6.4 points per game.

Quietly, the Raptors are one of the better offensive teams in the league as they can have multiple starters score 20 points in a blink of an eye. One night it could Trent and VanVleet, while the next game can see Pascal Siakam go off. Toronto is 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games and 13-9-1 ATS on the road this season.

The Hornets are looking to snap their four-game losing streak after they lost 104-86 to the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Charlotte hasn’t been getting torched on defense, but are only scoring 96 points per game in the last four games. The Hornets are 1-4 ATS in their last five games and 0-5 ATS in their last five home games. However, they have fared well as home underdog this season with a record of 9-3 ATS.

Over/Under: Over 226

The last time these two teams played in January, the total points scored were 238. Toronto’s offense has played well over the last 10 games, scoring 113.4 points per game. Meanwhile, the Hornets’ defense has struggled, giving up 111.2 points per game over the same time. The total has gone under in four of the Hornets’ last five games. But it has gone over four of the Raptors’ last five games.

