Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Wizards on Monday

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will continue their six-game road trip tonight against the Washington Wizards.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Heat defeated the Wizards 119-112 on Dec. 28. Tyler Herro scored a game-high 32 points (9-19 FG, 5-7 3pt) in 35 minutes off the bench. The Heat currently lead the season series 2-1 over the Wizards. Miami is six-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 207.5.

Heat vs. Wizards, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -6

The Heat are riding a two-game winning streak after they defeated the Charlotte Hornets 104-86 over the weekend. Through the first four games of their road trip, Miami is 2-2 and averaging 103.5 points per game.

However, the Heat are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games, but 11-5 straight up in their last 16 games. Miami is 8-8 ATS when listed as the road favorite and 17-13 ATS on the road this season. As for the Wizards, they’ve lost four out of their last five games and lost five-straight home games.

The last time the Wizards won a game at home was on January 17 against the Philadelphia 76ers (117-98). Furthermore, Washington has been outscored by 10 points per game in their last five home games. The Wiz are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games and 2-13 ATS in their last 15 games. If the Heat plays their game on both ends, especially on defense, they should be able to cover with ease.

Over/Under: Over 207.5

Through their first three meetings this season, the total points scored were 209, 203, and 231. The Heat has gone over this total in three out of their last five games. Meanwhile, the Wizards have gone over 207.5 points in four out of their last five games. The Wizards are still without Beal, but that shouldn’t make a big difference for this total.

