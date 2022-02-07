Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Bulls on Monday

The Phoenix Suns will continue their quick three-game road trip tonight against DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls.

The Suns (42-10) have been one of the best teams in the association this season and look poised to make another deep postseason run. The Bulls (33-20) also have been one of the best teams in the league and currently possess a top-three seed in the East. The Suns are eight-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 227.5.

Once again, Zach LaVine is questionable to play for the Bulls due to a back injury. LaVine and Coby White were held out of Sunday’s loss to the Sixers.

Suns vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -8

The Suns got back into the win column over the weekend after the Atlanta Hawks snapped their 11-game win streak on Thursday night. On Saturday night, Phoenix defeated the Suns 95-80, thanks to dominant performance from Deandre Ayton, who had 20 points and 16 rebounds.

Phoenix is 20-5 on the road this season, which is the best record in the NBA. The Suns are 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games and 9-1 straight up in their last 10 road games. The Bulls are coming off a tough 119-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, despite DeRozan scoring 45 points. Chicago has the fourth-best home record this season at 19-7 and 17-9 ATS at home. The Bulls are 1-4-1 ATS in their last five games against teams from the West, but 6-5 ATS in the second game of back-to-back.

Over/Under: Over 227.5

The Suns have gone over 227.5 total points in three out of their last five games. Phoenix has a record of 9-16 when it comes to overs this season. As for the Bulls, they’ve gone over this number in four out of their last five games. The total has also gone over in six of Chicago’s last seven home games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.