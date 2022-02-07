Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Thunder on Monday

Monday night’s NBA schedule features a Western Conference battle in the state of Oklahoma as the red-hot Golden State Warriors hit the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Golden State (40-13) extended its winning streak to eight on Thursday, defeating the Kings 126-114. The Warriors held control of this matchup for the duration of the contest and outrebounded their opponents 40-25. Klay Thompson stepped up with 23 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in the win. Steph Curry put up 20 points and seven assists.

Oklahoma City (17-35) had its three-game winning streak snapped by the Kings on Saturday in a 113-103 loss. The Thunder hung tough but couldn’t quite catch up to Sacramento throughout the entirety of the evening. Josh Giddey led with 24 points and eight rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed his fourth straight game with an ankle injury and has already been ruled out of tonight’s contest.

Golden State enters the game as a 12.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 210.

Warriors vs. Thunder, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -12.5

These are currently two of the top five teams in the league in covering against the spread this season. The Warriors won the previous two matchups between these squads by eight and 21 points, respectively, this year and with no SGA, they should be able to role once again. Lay it with Golden State.

Over/Under: Over 210

Golden State has put up 120+ points in five of its last six games and should be able to put up enough to push the over even if the Thunder clock in a sub-100 point performance. Take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.