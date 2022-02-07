Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Jazz on Monday

We have an East vs. West matchup in Salt Lake City tonight as the New York Knicks continue their west coast road trip when meeting the Utah Jazz.

Utah (32-21) was dominant on Friday night when demolishing the Nets for a 125-102 victory. The Jazz outshot their opponents by 15% from the field and outscored them in the paint 56-36. Donovan Mitchell led with 27 points and six assists while Bojan Bogdanovic led with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Rudy Gobert missed his sixth consecutive game with a left calf strain and has already been declared out of tonight’s matchup.

New York (24-29) ran out of gas in prime time on Saturday, falling to the Lakers in overtime 122-115. The Knicks held a hefty double-digit lead at one point in the third quarter only to see L.A. storm back and eventually take control. Suddenly trailing late in regulation, an RJ Barrett three with eight second left sent the game into OT. That was the last bullet in the chamber for New York as the Lakers controlled the extra period and escaped with the win. Barrett led with 36 points and eight rebounds while Julius Randle had 32 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists.

Utah enters the game as an eight-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 219.

Knicks vs. Jazz, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +8

Utah is 9-18 against the spread as a home favorite this season, the second-worst mark in the league. New York knows that it let Saturday’s game get away and will be motivated to produce a more favorable outcome tonight. Take the points with the Knicks.

Over/Under: Under 219

Both of these teams have averaged less than 107 points over the last 10 games, landing in the bottom 10 of the league in that category. That trend should continue tonight, so take the under.

