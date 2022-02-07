No. 10 Kansas vs. No. 23 Texas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a ranked Big 12 battle in Austin tonight as the No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks pay a visit to the No. 23 Texas Longhorns.

Kansas (19-3, 8-1 Big 12) took a bat to Baylor on Saturday in a huge 83-59 victory. The Jayhawks held the Bears to just 29.5% shooting from the field and dominated for the duration of the contest. Ochai Agbaji put up 18 points and nine rebounds in his return. Christian Braun offered 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Texas (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) also got itself a blowout win on Saturday, dominating Iowa State 63-41. The Longhorns held the Cyclones to 28.5% shooting for the contest and continued building on its lead in the second half. Marcus Carr led with 14 points, eight assists, and five rebounds in the win.

How to watch Kansas vs. Texas

When: Monday, February 7th, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -1

Total: 135

The Pick

Over 135

The game will be determined by what happens during Kansas possessions. The Jayhawks boast the No. 3 offense in adjusted efficiency while the Longhorns boast the No. 9 defense in the same category. KU will most likely get the better of UT and dictate the pace, so take the over.

