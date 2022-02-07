No. 9 Duke vs. Virginia: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils handled their hated rival with ease over the weekend and will look to carry that momentum into tonight when hosting the Virginia Cavaliers.

Duke (19-3, 9-2 ACC) when into the Dean Smith Center on Saturday and smacked around rival North Carolina 87-67. The Blue Devils never trailed for a single second in head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final road game in Chapel Hill against the hated Tar Heels. AJ Griffin led with 27 points while Paolo Banchero put up 13 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Virginia (14-9, 8-5 ACC) got its second straight victory on Saturday when downing Miami 71-58 at home. The Cavaliers were extremely efficient on offense, shooting 60% from the field throughout the outing. Armaan Franklin had a solid performance of 22 points and four assists in the win.

How to watch Virginia vs. Duke

When: Monday, February 7th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -11.5

Total: 130

The Pick

Duke -11.5

Duke has been handling its business in ACC play with seven of its nine victories coming by double-digits. Expect the Blue Devils to once again roll at home here.

