2022 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl/Shrine Game

We’re passed a major milestone on the road to the 2022 NFL Draft with both the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl being played this week. Several draft prospects performed in front of NFL scouts all week with the hopes of improving their respective draft stocks.
The Shrine Bowl took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday and the West ended up edging the East in a 25-24 victory. Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan turned some heads and made a case for being a Day 3 pick. In just over a quarter of action, he completed 10-of-13 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. North Carolina running back Ty Chandler made some noise as well, running for 69 rushing yards for the West. Chandler is trying to follow in the footsteps of former UNC tailbacks Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, both of whom had strong rookie campaigns in 2021.
On the other side, Brown QB EJ Perry introduced himself to a lot of people. He ended up throwing for 241 yards and three touchdowns to win the Shrine Bowl MVP award in the losing effort.
On Saturday was the higher-profile Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, AL, a game where the National Team downed the American Team 20-10. Several potential first-round picks suited up for the contest including Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Pickett looked poised throwing for 89 yards and a touchdown while Willis used his legs to show off his elusiveness. Both are being tabbed as the top two QB prospects in the class and they handled themselves well in front of scouts throughout the entire week.
Other guys like Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning further bolstered his status as a potential first-rounder by showing off his nastiness and physicality during practice this week while Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II rose up the board even further in this edge-rusher heavy class.
Arguably no one improved their stock more this week than Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who could now have his name called on Day 1. He spent the entire week impressing scouts and was named MVP of Saturday’s game, racking up five tackles, three TFLs, and two sacks.
Here’s our latest 2022 NFL mock draft following the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Evan Neal — Alabama
Needs: WR, OT, DL
2. Detroit Lions: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux — Oregon
Needs: QB, CB, OG, DL, WR
3. Houston Texans: Edge Aidan Hutchinson - Michigan
Needs: QB, WR, CB, DL
4. New York Jets: Safety Kyle Hamilton — Notre Dame
Needs: CB, OL, DL, EDGE
5. New York Giants: OT Charles Cross — Mississippi State
Needs: QB, DL, OL
6. Carolina Panthers: QB Kenny Pickett — Pitt
Needs: QB, OL, DL
7. New York Giants (from Bears): Edge David Ojabo — Michigan
Needs: See above
8. Atlanta Falcons: Edge George Karlaftis — Purdue
Needs: QB, EDGE, LB, RB, WR
9. Denver Broncos: CB Derek Stingley Jr. — LSU
Needs: QB, EDGE, OT, OG
10. New York Jets (from Seahawks): CB Ahmad Gardner — Cincinnati
Needs: See above
11. Washington Commanders: QB Malik Willis — Liberty
Needs: QB, OT, CB, WR
12. Minnesota Vikings: CB Andrew Booth Jr. — Clemson
Needs: EDGE, OG, CB
13. Cleveland Browns: WR Garrett Wilson - Ohio State
Needs: EDGE, DT, WR
14. Baltimore Ravens: OT Ikem Ekwonu — NC State
Needs: OT, EDGE, DT, LB
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins): LB Devin Lloyd — Utah
Needs: EDGE, CB, WR
16. Philadelphia Eagles (from Colts): CB Trent McDuffie — Washington
Needs: See above
17. Los Angeles Chargers: DT DeMarvin Leal — Texas A&M
Needs: DT, OT, EDGE
18. New Orleans Saints: QB Matt Corral — Ole Miss
Needs: QB, WR, CB
19. Philadelphia Eagles: Edge Jermaine Johnson II — Florida State
Needs: See above
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Sam Howell — North Carolina
Needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, DT
21. New England Patriots: WR Drake London — USC
Needs: CB, WR, DT, LB
22. Las Vegas Raiders: LB Nakobe Dean — Georgia
Needs: OG, WR, DT
23. Arizona Cardinals: C Tyler Linderbaum — Iowa
Needs: CB, OG, OT, C, DT
24. Dallas Cowboys: OT Trevor Penning — Northern Iowa
Needs: DT, EDGE, LB, S
25. Buffalo Bills: DT Jordan Davis — Georgia
Needs: LB, DT, WR, OG
26. Tennessee Titans: OG Kenyon Green — Texas A&M
Needs: CB, EDGE, WR, LB
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Perrion Winfrey — Oklahoma
Needs: DT, WR, CB
28. Green Bay Packers: WR Treylon Burks — Arkansas
Needs: OT, WR, DT
29. Miami Dolphins (from 49ers): WR Jameson Williams — Alabama
Needs: OT, OG, C, RB
30. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Kaiir Elam — Florida
Needs: CB, WR, LB, S, EDGE
31. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere — Ohio State
Needs: CB, C, OT, OG
32. Detroit Lions (from Rams): WR Jahan Dotson — Penn State
Needs: See above