2022 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl/Shrine Game

We’re passed a major milestone on the road to the 2022 NFL Draft with both the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl being played this week. Several draft prospects performed in front of NFL scouts all week with the hopes of improving their respective draft stocks.

The Shrine Bowl took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday and the West ended up edging the East in a 25-24 victory. Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan turned some heads and made a case for being a Day 3 pick. In just over a quarter of action, he completed 10-of-13 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. North Carolina running back Ty Chandler made some noise as well, running for 69 rushing yards for the West. Chandler is trying to follow in the footsteps of former UNC tailbacks Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, both of whom had strong rookie campaigns in 2021.

On the other side, Brown QB EJ Perry introduced himself to a lot of people. He ended up throwing for 241 yards and three touchdowns to win the Shrine Bowl MVP award in the losing effort.

On Saturday was the higher-profile Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, AL, a game where the National Team downed the American Team 20-10. Several potential first-round picks suited up for the contest including Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Pickett looked poised throwing for 89 yards and a touchdown while Willis used his legs to show off his elusiveness. Both are being tabbed as the top two QB prospects in the class and they handled themselves well in front of scouts throughout the entire week.

Other guys like Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning further bolstered his status as a potential first-rounder by showing off his nastiness and physicality during practice this week while Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II rose up the board even further in this edge-rusher heavy class.

Arguably no one improved their stock more this week than Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who could now have his name called on Day 1. He spent the entire week impressing scouts and was named MVP of Saturday’s game, racking up five tackles, three TFLs, and two sacks.

Here’s our latest 2022 NFL mock draft following the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Evan Neal — Alabama

Needs: WR, OT, DL

2. Detroit Lions: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux — Oregon

Needs: QB, CB, OG, DL, WR

3. Houston Texans: Edge Aidan Hutchinson - Michigan

Needs: QB, WR, CB, DL

Needs: CB, OL, DL, EDGE

Needs: QB, DL, OL

6. Carolina Panthers: QB Kenny Pickett — Pitt

Needs: QB, OL, DL

7. New York Giants (from Bears): Edge David Ojabo — Michigan

Needs: See above

8. Atlanta Falcons: Edge George Karlaftis — Purdue

Needs: QB, EDGE, LB, RB, WR

9. Denver Broncos: CB Derek Stingley Jr. — LSU

Needs: QB, EDGE, OT, OG

10. New York Jets (from Seahawks): CB Ahmad Gardner — Cincinnati

Needs: See above

11. Washington Commanders: QB Malik Willis — Liberty

Needs: QB, OT, CB, WR

12. Minnesota Vikings: CB Andrew Booth Jr. — Clemson

Needs: EDGE, OG, CB

13. Cleveland Browns: WR Garrett Wilson - Ohio State

Needs: EDGE, DT, WR

14. Baltimore Ravens: OT Ikem Ekwonu — NC State

Needs: OT, EDGE, DT, LB

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins): LB Devin Lloyd — Utah

Needs: EDGE, CB, WR

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from Colts): CB Trent McDuffie — Washington

Needs: See above

Needs: DT, OT, EDGE

Needs: QB, WR, CB

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Edge Jermaine Johnson II — Florida State

Needs: See above

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Sam Howell — North Carolina

Needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, DT

21. New England Patriots: WR Drake London — USC

Needs: CB, WR, DT, LB

22. Las Vegas Raiders: LB Nakobe Dean — Georgia

Needs: OG, WR, DT

23. Arizona Cardinals: C Tyler Linderbaum — Iowa

Needs: CB, OG, OT, C, DT

24. Dallas Cowboys: OT Trevor Penning — Northern Iowa

Needs: DT, EDGE, LB, S

25. Buffalo Bills: DT Jordan Davis — Georgia

Needs: LB, DT, WR, OG

26. Tennessee Titans: OG Kenyon Green — Texas A&M

Needs: CB, EDGE, WR, LB

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Perrion Winfrey — Oklahoma

Needs: DT, WR, CB

28. Green Bay Packers: WR Treylon Burks — Arkansas

Needs: OT, WR, DT

29. Miami Dolphins (from 49ers): WR Jameson Williams — Alabama

Needs: OT, OG, C, RB

30. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Kaiir Elam — Florida

Needs: CB, WR, LB, S, EDGE

31. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere — Ohio State

Needs: CB, C, OT, OG

32. Detroit Lions (from Rams): WR Jahan Dotson — Penn State

Needs: See above