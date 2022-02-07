NBA MVP odds: Stephen Curry drops again after another week

Stephen Curry only played two games this past week for the Golden State Warriors, who have won eight in a row. One of those games was vintage Steph with 40 points in 38 minutes against the Houston Rockets. You’d think with the Dubs on a long winning streak and Curry posting a big game, that his MVP odds would go up. That’s just the landscape of the NBA MVP race. Let’s take a look at his odds and how to approach them as we head toward the NBA Trade Deadline this week.

Stephen Curry MVP Odds: +400

Curry is 4/1 to win MVP on DKSB after spending quite some time as the favorite. A lot of Curry’s fall down the board is thanks to a shooting slump in January. It also has to do with the supporting cast on the Dubs. Klay Thompson is working his way back into form. Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star. Jonathan Kuminga may be the best kept secret in the NBA. Draymond Green remains sidelined at least through the All-Star Break it seems.

Still, it’s never a bad idea to get Curry at this number to win MVP. He’ll have his shot to get back into consideration as the favorite. The three players ahead of him are Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. That’s two former MVPs and a player who probably wins had it not been for an injury last season.

The thing I like about Curry’s odds right now and his outlooked moving forward is it can only go up. It already appears as if Curry is rebounding from his slump. Once he gets back to shooting at his career clip of 43 percent, Curry will start to look more like the MVP favorite from earlier in the season. The Warriors will also have a shot at winning the West. Jokic and Giannis aren’t as much of a threat to Steph as Embiid. The Sixers could pick up reinforcements at the deadline if a Simmons deal is struck. That also could hurt or help Embiid’s case.

I don’t know if we get a better number on Curry to win MVP the rest of the season. Now may be the time to get in.

