NBA MVP odds: Joel Embiid continues to be odds on favorite to win his first MVP

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid capped off an impressive first month of 2022 being named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Month for January. The All-Star center had 34 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, which was his best month thus far this season.

The veteran center wrapped up January with a cool 36 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in a two-point win against the Sacramento Kings. He has carried that momentum over into the first week of February, averaging 27.0 points and 13.5 rebounds per game (through two games). All he did on Sunday was drop 40 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls to move closer to first place in the East.

Below we’ll break down the All-Star center’s current MVP odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and look at the road ahead.

Joel Embiid MVP Odds: +200

Embiid continues to be the odds-on favorite to win his first league MVP in his illustrious career. The 27-year-old center has showed the doubters that he can stay healthy and lead this Sixers squad to a top-five seed without Ben Simmons. Heading into Sunday’s contest against the Bulls, Philadelphia is only two games out of first place in the East, which can be attributed to the play of Embiid.

If this Sixers’ team did not have Embiid, they would easily be on the outside looking in of the playoff race. Luckily, they do not have to envision that scenario as they have their sights set on home court and climbing up the standings.

