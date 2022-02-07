NBA MVP odds: Ja Morant continues to make a strong case to be the league’s MVP

The first-time All-Star point guard has been playing out his mind this year and is one of the reason why the Memphis Grizzlies are a top 3 team in the West. This season, Morant is averaging 26.4 points (fifth in the NBA), 6.9 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game.

The former Murray State standout is a walking human highlight reel with slam dunks and acrobatic layups. Below we’ll take a look at the young point guard MVP odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and look forward to the road ahead.

Ja Morant MVP Odds: +1100

If you are looking to put some money down on an MVP sleeper, then Morant still provides tremendous value at +1100. The former second overall pick has been playing at a high level and was named to his first All-Star team as a starter. Last month, the 6-foot-3 star guard was averaging 29.1 points, 7.1 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game. He also had eight games with 30 points or more, which included seven straight to end the month of January.

