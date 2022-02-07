NBA MVP odds: Devin Booker introduces himself to the MVP race

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the best teams in the NBA, thanks to their defense and play of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Booker has been playing great basketball this season, averaging 25.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

He’s done a little bit of everything on the floor, while still shooting a solid 44.5% from the field and 36.9% from three-point range. Booker has long shot odds to win the MVP, but at the pace with which the Suns are winning games, he’ll likely garner some votes. Below we will take look at his current odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and the road ahead for Booker.

Devin Booker MVP Odds: +1500

Right now, there are only five players ahead of Booker for this season’s MVP. With the way that the Suns are playing and Booker, you could make the case that he should have better odds to win the MVP over Giannis Antetokounmpo (+370) and Stephen Curry (+400). The Suns currently have the best record in basketball at 42-10. Booker had an outstanding last month with 28.2 points per game and has started out February well with 26.2 points per game.

