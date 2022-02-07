NBA MVP odds tracker: Big men continue to lead the way as trade deadline approaches

The 2021-22 NBA season has approached a crucial point in the season, with the trade deadline about to hit and All-Star break coming a few weeks later. The MVP race has seemed to completely flip over the last few months. Here are the latest odds for the league’s greatest regular season individual honor, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of Feb. 6)

Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets C Nikola Jokic continue to lead the way in the MVP conversation, which shouldn’t be too surprisingly considering one was a finalist for the award last year and the other is the reigning MVP. Entering the season, Embiid was listed at +700 and Jokic was +1500.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has dropped off significantly and badly needs a big stretch to get back in the picture. Curry was leading the way for much of the season, but is now +400 after an extended slump. Kevin Durant’s injury has taken him further out of the picture, while Phoenix Suns guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker continue to see their respective stocks rise as the team remains at the top of the standings.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.