How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on February 7th episode

Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Ball Arena in Denver. Note that tonight’s show will air on Syfy due to NBC and USA Network’s coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

We’re already just 12 days away from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia and we’re bound to get continued build towards it during tonight’s show.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, February 7th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Syfy

Live stream: Syfy.com/live or Syfy App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The Elimination Chamber match for the ppv was set last week as WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will step into the massive structure and defend his belt against the likes of Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Riddle, Austin Theory, and AJ Styles. The match will obviously have major implications for Wrestlemania so we’ll see how these six interact until then. For tonight’s show, we’ll get a one-on-one bout between Rollins and Riddle.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch found out her next opponent last week as Lita challenged her to a championship match at Elimination Chamber. The WWE Hall of Famer will appear on tonight’s show to talk more about their match. With Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey officially choosing Smackdown Women’s Champion as her opponent for Wrestlemania, it’s wide open for what they could do in the women’s division.

Circling back to Riddle, him and Randy Orton have continued their feud with Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy over the last several weeks with a series of skits. Tonight, the two teams will face off in a quiz bowl.