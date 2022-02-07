No. 7 Arizona vs. Arizona State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a Monday night Pac-12 rivalry in the desert tonight as the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats heads to Tempe, AZ, to face the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Arizona (19-2, 9-1 Pac-12) has laid its stake to the top spot in the league standings and picked up another huge victory on Saturday in a 72-63 victory over USC. The Wildcats actually trailed by six with 6:29 remaining before completely turning the tide and holding the Trojans to just three points down the stretch. Azuolas Tubelis led with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.

Arizona State (7-13, 3-7 Pac-12) notched its biggest win of the year on Saturday when it pulled off a shocking 87-84 upset of UCLA in a triple-overtime marathon. The Sun Devils actually had the upperhand for most of the contest and went blow for blow with the blue blood before getting the jump in the third overtime and hanging on for the win. Marreon Jackson led with 24 points in the win.

How to watch Virginia vs. Duke

When: Monday, February 7th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -13

Total: 144

The Pick

Arizona State +13

ASU has shown a lot of fight over the last week, beginning with an 11-point loss to this very Arizona team on January 29. With the Wildcats playing their third game in five days, the Sun Devils could very well take advantage of potential fatigue. Take the points with Arizona State.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.