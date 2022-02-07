Pick against the spread, over/under for Arizona-Arizona State on Monday

Less than two full weeks after their first meeting, Arizona and Arizona State will do battle in Tempe on Monday with the Sun Devils seeking their second win over a top 10 team in the span of three days.

Arizona Wildcats (-14, 142) at Arizona State Sun Devils

The first meeting featured a pair of teams that were cold from the field with Arizona winning by a count of 67-58 with both teams shooting a combined 32.5% from the floor.

While Arizona State has had its offensive woes, ranking 338th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis, the team has picked up recently with Jalen Graham going off for at least 12 points in six of the team’s last seven games.

The Arizona offense has been terrific all season, ranking ninth nationally in points scored on a per possession basis while playing at one of the fastest paces in the country, ranking 10th in the country in possessions per game.

There should be a lot of opportunities for second chances points in this game as well with Arizona 161st in the country in defensive rebound rate, allowing opponents to corral 26% of their missed shots and Arizona State is 307th, allowing a rebound on 29.9% of misses.

Shooting percentages should be higher than when these teams met up in Tucson as both offense should get as hot as the desert in the summer on Monday.

The Play: Arizona vs Arizona State Over 142

Sign up for a subscription at VSiN and get access to Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.