Super Bowl 56 odds: How odds for Rams vs. Bengals NFL Championship game have moved in one week

The biggest night on the NFL calendar is just a few days away, with Super Bowl LVI pitting the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals as SoFi Stadium in LA this weekend.

Since the game has been finalized after the conference title games, people have thrown a ton of money on the outcome of it, trying to cash in on a big payday. Despite it being the only relevant game in town from a football perspective and countless people, even clueless ones, putting cash on the game for fun, the lines haven’t changed all that much.

The Rams opened the game as a four-point favorite and it stayed that way for about a week or so. But today, they’ve moved up to a 4.5 point favorite. That’s not wild, though. LA has gone back and forth between a four- and 4.5-point favorite ever since the line came out, though they’ve just been sitting more consistently at the lower number. Don’t be shocked if it drops back down to four before Sunday.

The over/under has moved a decent amount. The total opened up at 50 right after the AFC and NFC title games. But in the first week or so the lines were open, the total dropped down slightly to 49.5. But in the last week, it’s dropped down even more to 48.5. This probably has a lot to do with people thinking the overall youth of Cincy having to go up against the elite defense that the Rams possess. Then again, doubt from the outside has fueled the Bengals' run to the Super Bowl, so they could still easily break that number.

The moneyline has moved the most out of all three potential bets. LA opened up at -175 with Cincy going off at +140. In a week the odds were -195 for the Rams and up to +165 for the Bengals. With just a few days to go, they’ve jumped again with LA going for -200 and Cincy going off at +170. These probably jumped the most because it’s the one most casual football fans and gamblers are tossing money at. It’s easier to predict just the outcome of a game if you have less information about the game itself. Bengals QB Joe Burrow is only in his second season and several of their star players are on the younger side too, so perhaps a lot of bettors think the moment will be too big for them, in the opponents' home stadium playing a roster full of elite talent and experience.

Opening Point spread: Rams -4

Opening Over/under: 50

Opening Moneyline: Rams -175, Bengals +140

Jan 31 point spread: Rams -4

Jan 31 point total: 49.5

Jan 31 moneyline: Rams -195, Bengals +165

Feb 7 point spread: Rams -4.5

Feb 7 point total: 48.5

Feb 7 moneyline: Rams -200, Bengals +170

