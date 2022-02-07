Opening odds for 2022 WM Phoenix Open

The PGA Tour is headed to Arizona this week, where the newly branded WM Phoenix Open, formerly Waste Management Phoenix Open, will tee off from the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course. Last year’s event saw limited attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will be back this year with a full crowd to complement their new name.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Jon Rahm installed as the odds favorite to win at +600 — the only golfer with minus odds for a top-10 finish. Last year, Brooks Koepka took home his second WMO win, beating out Xander Shauffele and Lee Kyoung-hoon by a one-stroke margin. His odds for a repeat win are at +3000, notably behind Xander Schauffele at +2000. Hideki Matsuyama (+1400) is the only other golfer competing in the Phoenix Open who has won it multiple times.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Waste Management Open, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Jon Rahm +600 +150 -140 Justin Thomas +1000 +225 +110 Hideki Matsuyama +1400 +300 +140 Viktor Hovland +1600 +330 +150 Patrick Cantlay +1600 +330 +150 Jordan Spieth +1600 +330 +150 Xander Schauffele +2000 +400 +170 Scottie Scheffler +2200 +400 +180 Daniel Berger +2500 +450 +190 Russell Henley +3000 +500 +230 Sam Burns +3000 +500 +230 Brooks Koepka +3000 +500 +230 Tony Finau +3500 +600 +250 Louis Oosthuizen +3500 +600 +250 Webb Simpson +3500 +600 +250 Seamus Power +4000 +700 +300 Bubba Watson +4000 +700 +300 Talor Gooch +5000 +800 +350 Harold Varner III +5000 +800 +350 Corey Conners +5000 +800 +350 Billy Horschel +5000 +800 +350 Adam Scott +5000 +800 +350 Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000 +800 +350 Abraham Ancer +5500 +900 +400 Maverick McNealy +6000 +1100 +450 Luke List +6000 +1100 +450 Tom Hoge +6500 +1200 +500 Harris English +6500 +1200 +500 Aaron Wise +6500 +1200 +500 Max Homa +7000 +1400 +600 Rickie Fowler +8000 +1400 +600 Gary Woodland +10000 +1600 +700 Francesco Molinari +10000 +1600 +700 Denny McCarthy +10000 +1600 +700 Charley Hoffman +10000 +1600 +700 Pat Perez +10000 +1600 +700 Mito Pereira +10000 +1600 +700 Andrew Putnam +10000 +1600 +700 Matt Kuchar +10000 +1600 +700 Joel Dahmen +13000 +2000 +900 Si-Woo Kim +13000 +2000 +900 Charles Howell III +13000 +2000 +900 Cameron Davis +13000 +2000 +900 Brendon Todd +13000 +2000 +900 Alex Noren +13000 +2000 +900 Adam Hadwin +13000 +2000 +900 Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000 +2000 +900 Kevin Kisner +13000 +2000 +900 Keith Mitchell +13000 +2000 +900 Keegan Bradley +13000 +2000 +900 Troy Merritt +13000 +2000 +900 Dylan Frittelli +15000 +2500 +1100 Russell Knox +15000 +2500 +1100 Carlos Ortiz +15000 +2500 +1100 Patrick Rodgers +15000 +2500 +1100 Nick Taylor +15000 +2500 +1100 Nate Lashley +15000 +2500 +1100 Brian Harman +15000 +2500 +1100 Brandt Snedeker +15000 +2500 +1100 Brendan Steele +15000 +2500 +1100 Michael Thompson +15000 +2500 +1100 Branden Grace +15000 +2500 +1100 Beau Hossler +15000 +2500 +1100 Matthew Wallace +15000 +2500 +1100 Martin Laird +15000 +2500 +1100 Lucas Herbert +15000 +2500 +1100 Wyndham Clark +15000 +2500 +1100 Zach Johnson +15000 +2500 +1100 James Hahn +20000 +3500 +1400 J.T. Poston +20000 +3500 +1400 Hudson Swafford +20000 +3500 +1400 Sebastian Munoz +20000 +3500 +1400 Scott Piercy +20000 +3500 +1400 Emiliano Grillo +20000 +3500 +1400 Sahith Theegala +20000 +3500 +1400 Doug Ghim +20000 +3500 +1400 Danny Lee +20000 +3500 +1400 Chez Reavie +20000 +3500 +1400 Patton Kizzire +20000 +3500 +1400 Chris Kirk +20000 +3500 +1400 Cheng Tsung Pan +20000 +3500 +1400 Matthew NeSmith +20000 +3500 +1400 Adam Long +20000 +3500 +1400 Matt Jones +20000 +3500 +1400 Stewart Cink +20000 +3500 +1400 Kevin Streelman +20000 +3500 +1400 Joseph Bramlett +25000 +4500 +1800 Sepp Straka +25000 +4500 +1800 Garrick Higgo +25000 +4500 +1800 Scott Stallings +25000 +4500 +1800 Austin Eckroat +25000 +4500 +1800 Lucas Glover +25000 +4500 +1800 Stephan Jaeger +30000 +5000 +2200 Jason Dufner +30000 +5000 +2200 Henrik Norlander +30000 +5000 +2200 Harry Higgs +30000 +5000 +2200 Hank Lebioda +30000 +5000 +2200 Robert Streb +30000 +5000 +2200 Roger Sloan +30000 +5000 +2200 Peter Malnati +30000 +5000 +2200 Brian Stuard +30000 +5000 +2200 Adam Schenk +30000 +5000 +2200 Kyle Stanley +30000 +5000 +2200 Jimmy Walker +40000 +6500 +3000 Sung Kang +40000 +6500 +3000 Sam Ryder +40000 +6500 +3000 Ryan Moore +40000 +6500 +3000 Rory Sabbatini +40000 +6500 +3000 Chesson Hadley +40000 +6500 +3000 Brandon Hagy +40000 +6500 +3000 Anirban Lahiri +40000 +6500 +3000 Kramer Hickok +40000 +6500 +3000 Kevin Tway +40000 +6500 +3000 Tyler Duncan +50000 +8000 +4000 Tyler McCumber +50000 +8000 +4000 Seung-Yul Noh +50000 +8000 +4000 Graeme McDowell +50000 +8000 +4000 Brice Garnett +50000 +8000 +4000 Nick Watney +50000 +8000 +4000 Brian Gay +50000 +8000 +4000 Bill Haas +50000 +8000 +4000 Andrew Landry +50000 +6500 +4000 Martin Trainer +50000 +8000 +4000 Luke Donald +50000 +8000 +4000 Kevin Chappell +50000 +8000 +4000 Kelly Kraft +50000 +8000 +4000 William McGirt +50000 +8000 +4000 Wesley Bryan +50000 +8000 +4000 Craig Hocknull +100000 +15000 +6500

