Opening odds for 2022 WM Phoenix Open

The PGA Tour is headed to Arizona this week, where the newly branded WM Phoenix Open, formerly Waste Management Phoenix Open, will tee off from the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course. Last year’s event saw limited attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will be back this year with a full crowd to complement their new name.
DraftKings Sportsbook has Jon Rahm installed as the odds favorite to win at +600 — the only golfer with minus odds for a top-10 finish. Last year, Brooks Koepka took home his second WMO win, beating out Xander Shauffele and Lee Kyoung-hoon by a one-stroke margin. His odds for a repeat win are at +3000, notably behind Xander Schauffele at +2000. Hideki Matsuyama (+1400) is the only other golfer competing in the Phoenix Open who has won it multiple times.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 Waste Management Open, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Jon Rahm
|+600
|+150
|-140
|Justin Thomas
|+1000
|+225
|+110
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1400
|+300
|+140
|Viktor Hovland
|+1600
|+330
|+150
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1600
|+330
|+150
|Jordan Spieth
|+1600
|+330
|+150
|Xander Schauffele
|+2000
|+400
|+170
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2200
|+400
|+180
|Daniel Berger
|+2500
|+450
|+190
|Russell Henley
|+3000
|+500
|+230
|Sam Burns
|+3000
|+500
|+230
|Brooks Koepka
|+3000
|+500
|+230
|Tony Finau
|+3500
|+600
|+250
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+3500
|+600
|+250
|Webb Simpson
|+3500
|+600
|+250
|Seamus Power
|+4000
|+700
|+300
|Bubba Watson
|+4000
|+700
|+300
|Talor Gooch
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Harold Varner III
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Corey Conners
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Billy Horschel
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Adam Scott
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Abraham Ancer
|+5500
|+900
|+400
|Maverick McNealy
|+6000
|+1100
|+450
|Luke List
|+6000
|+1100
|+450
|Tom Hoge
|+6500
|+1200
|+500
|Harris English
|+6500
|+1200
|+500
|Aaron Wise
|+6500
|+1200
|+500
|Max Homa
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Rickie Fowler
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Gary Woodland
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Francesco Molinari
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Denny McCarthy
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Charley Hoffman
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Pat Perez
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Mito Pereira
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Andrew Putnam
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Matt Kuchar
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Joel Dahmen
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Si-Woo Kim
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Charles Howell III
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Cameron Davis
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Brendon Todd
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Alex Noren
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Adam Hadwin
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Kevin Kisner
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Keith Mitchell
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Keegan Bradley
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Troy Merritt
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Dylan Frittelli
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Russell Knox
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Carlos Ortiz
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Patrick Rodgers
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Nick Taylor
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Nate Lashley
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Brian Harman
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Brandt Snedeker
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Brendan Steele
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Michael Thompson
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Branden Grace
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Beau Hossler
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Matthew Wallace
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Martin Laird
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Lucas Herbert
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Wyndham Clark
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Zach Johnson
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|James Hahn
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|J.T. Poston
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Hudson Swafford
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Sebastian Munoz
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Scott Piercy
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Emiliano Grillo
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Sahith Theegala
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Doug Ghim
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Danny Lee
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Chez Reavie
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Patton Kizzire
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Chris Kirk
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Cheng Tsung Pan
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Matthew NeSmith
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Adam Long
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Matt Jones
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Stewart Cink
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kevin Streelman
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Joseph Bramlett
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Sepp Straka
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Garrick Higgo
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Scott Stallings
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Austin Eckroat
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Lucas Glover
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Stephan Jaeger
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Jason Dufner
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Henrik Norlander
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Harry Higgs
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Hank Lebioda
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Robert Streb
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Roger Sloan
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Peter Malnati
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Brian Stuard
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Adam Schenk
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Kyle Stanley
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Jimmy Walker
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Sung Kang
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Sam Ryder
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Ryan Moore
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Chesson Hadley
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Brandon Hagy
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Anirban Lahiri
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Kramer Hickok
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Kevin Tway
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Tyler Duncan
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Tyler McCumber
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Seung-Yul Noh
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Graeme McDowell
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Brice Garnett
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Nick Watney
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Brian Gay
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Bill Haas
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Andrew Landry
|+50000
|+6500
|+4000
|Martin Trainer
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Luke Donald
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Kevin Chappell
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Kelly Kraft
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|William McGirt
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Wesley Bryan
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Craig Hocknull
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
