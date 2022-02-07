 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2022 WM Phoenix Open

The field is set for the newly dubbed WM Phoenix Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

By DKNation Staff
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan reacts to a shot on the 10th hole during the third round of The Farmers Insurance Open on the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 28, 2022 in La Jolla, California. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is headed to Arizona this week, where the newly branded WM Phoenix Open, formerly Waste Management Phoenix Open, will tee off from the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course. Last year’s event saw limited attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will be back this year with a full crowd to complement their new name.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Jon Rahm installed as the odds favorite to win at +600 — the only golfer with minus odds for a top-10 finish. Last year, Brooks Koepka took home his second WMO win, beating out Xander Shauffele and Lee Kyoung-hoon by a one-stroke margin. His odds for a repeat win are at +3000, notably behind Xander Schauffele at +2000. Hideki Matsuyama (+1400) is the only other golfer competing in the Phoenix Open who has won it multiple times.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Waste Management Open, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Jon Rahm +600 +150 -140
Justin Thomas +1000 +225 +110
Hideki Matsuyama +1400 +300 +140
Viktor Hovland +1600 +330 +150
Patrick Cantlay +1600 +330 +150
Jordan Spieth +1600 +330 +150
Xander Schauffele +2000 +400 +170
Scottie Scheffler +2200 +400 +180
Daniel Berger +2500 +450 +190
Russell Henley +3000 +500 +230
Sam Burns +3000 +500 +230
Brooks Koepka +3000 +500 +230
Tony Finau +3500 +600 +250
Louis Oosthuizen +3500 +600 +250
Webb Simpson +3500 +600 +250
Seamus Power +4000 +700 +300
Bubba Watson +4000 +700 +300
Talor Gooch +5000 +800 +350
Harold Varner III +5000 +800 +350
Corey Conners +5000 +800 +350
Billy Horschel +5000 +800 +350
Adam Scott +5000 +800 +350
Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000 +800 +350
Abraham Ancer +5500 +900 +400
Maverick McNealy +6000 +1100 +450
Luke List +6000 +1100 +450
Tom Hoge +6500 +1200 +500
Harris English +6500 +1200 +500
Aaron Wise +6500 +1200 +500
Max Homa +7000 +1400 +600
Rickie Fowler +8000 +1400 +600
Gary Woodland +10000 +1600 +700
Francesco Molinari +10000 +1600 +700
Denny McCarthy +10000 +1600 +700
Charley Hoffman +10000 +1600 +700
Pat Perez +10000 +1600 +700
Mito Pereira +10000 +1600 +700
Andrew Putnam +10000 +1600 +700
Matt Kuchar +10000 +1600 +700
Joel Dahmen +13000 +2000 +900
Si-Woo Kim +13000 +2000 +900
Charles Howell III +13000 +2000 +900
Cameron Davis +13000 +2000 +900
Brendon Todd +13000 +2000 +900
Alex Noren +13000 +2000 +900
Adam Hadwin +13000 +2000 +900
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000 +2000 +900
Kevin Kisner +13000 +2000 +900
Keith Mitchell +13000 +2000 +900
Keegan Bradley +13000 +2000 +900
Troy Merritt +13000 +2000 +900
Dylan Frittelli +15000 +2500 +1100
Russell Knox +15000 +2500 +1100
Carlos Ortiz +15000 +2500 +1100
Patrick Rodgers +15000 +2500 +1100
Nick Taylor +15000 +2500 +1100
Nate Lashley +15000 +2500 +1100
Brian Harman +15000 +2500 +1100
Brandt Snedeker +15000 +2500 +1100
Brendan Steele +15000 +2500 +1100
Michael Thompson +15000 +2500 +1100
Branden Grace +15000 +2500 +1100
Beau Hossler +15000 +2500 +1100
Matthew Wallace +15000 +2500 +1100
Martin Laird +15000 +2500 +1100
Lucas Herbert +15000 +2500 +1100
Wyndham Clark +15000 +2500 +1100
Zach Johnson +15000 +2500 +1100
James Hahn +20000 +3500 +1400
J.T. Poston +20000 +3500 +1400
Hudson Swafford +20000 +3500 +1400
Sebastian Munoz +20000 +3500 +1400
Scott Piercy +20000 +3500 +1400
Emiliano Grillo +20000 +3500 +1400
Sahith Theegala +20000 +3500 +1400
Doug Ghim +20000 +3500 +1400
Danny Lee +20000 +3500 +1400
Chez Reavie +20000 +3500 +1400
Patton Kizzire +20000 +3500 +1400
Chris Kirk +20000 +3500 +1400
Cheng Tsung Pan +20000 +3500 +1400
Matthew NeSmith +20000 +3500 +1400
Adam Long +20000 +3500 +1400
Matt Jones +20000 +3500 +1400
Stewart Cink +20000 +3500 +1400
Kevin Streelman +20000 +3500 +1400
Joseph Bramlett +25000 +4500 +1800
Sepp Straka +25000 +4500 +1800
Garrick Higgo +25000 +4500 +1800
Scott Stallings +25000 +4500 +1800
Austin Eckroat +25000 +4500 +1800
Lucas Glover +25000 +4500 +1800
Stephan Jaeger +30000 +5000 +2200
Jason Dufner +30000 +5000 +2200
Henrik Norlander +30000 +5000 +2200
Harry Higgs +30000 +5000 +2200
Hank Lebioda +30000 +5000 +2200
Robert Streb +30000 +5000 +2200
Roger Sloan +30000 +5000 +2200
Peter Malnati +30000 +5000 +2200
Brian Stuard +30000 +5000 +2200
Adam Schenk +30000 +5000 +2200
Kyle Stanley +30000 +5000 +2200
Jimmy Walker +40000 +6500 +3000
Sung Kang +40000 +6500 +3000
Sam Ryder +40000 +6500 +3000
Ryan Moore +40000 +6500 +3000
Rory Sabbatini +40000 +6500 +3000
Chesson Hadley +40000 +6500 +3000
Brandon Hagy +40000 +6500 +3000
Anirban Lahiri +40000 +6500 +3000
Kramer Hickok +40000 +6500 +3000
Kevin Tway +40000 +6500 +3000
Tyler Duncan +50000 +8000 +4000
Tyler McCumber +50000 +8000 +4000
Seung-Yul Noh +50000 +8000 +4000
Graeme McDowell +50000 +8000 +4000
Brice Garnett +50000 +8000 +4000
Nick Watney +50000 +8000 +4000
Brian Gay +50000 +8000 +4000
Bill Haas +50000 +8000 +4000
Andrew Landry +50000 +6500 +4000
Martin Trainer +50000 +8000 +4000
Luke Donald +50000 +8000 +4000
Kevin Chappell +50000 +8000 +4000
Kelly Kraft +50000 +8000 +4000
William McGirt +50000 +8000 +4000
Wesley Bryan +50000 +8000 +4000
Craig Hocknull +100000 +15000 +6500

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation