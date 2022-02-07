Week 14 AP Poll keeps Auburn on top, adds two mid-majors

The Associated Press released the new Top 25 poll for college basketball on Monday and while there were a few shakeups up and down he rankings, the top two teams stayed put.

Auburn checks in at No. 1 for the third consecutive week and that’s no surprise given its nation-best 19-game winning streak. The Tigers did flirt with danger against Georgia on Saturday, but ultimately pulled through and fended off the upset for a 74-72 victory. Gonzaga once again clocks in at No. 2 and again, no surprise considering how they’re regularly mauling West Coast Conference opponents by 30+ points.

Other noticeable developments included Texas Tech breaking into the Top 10 this week at No. 9. The Red Raiders toppled former head coach Chris Beard and Texas at home before handling West Virginia on the road over the weekend. Meanwhile, UCLA fell from No. 3 to No. 12 after a rough week where it was clipped by both Arizona schools.

Newcomers to the poll includes a pair of mid-majors in Saint Mary’s at No. 23 and Murray State at No. 24. They replace Iowa State and LSU, two teams who have struggled in conference play as of late.

Here is the complete AP College Basketball Poll for Week 14 on February 7th: