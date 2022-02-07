 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 14 AP Poll keeps Auburn on top, adds two mid-majors

The Tigers remain relentless, and the Ohio Valley Conference gets their first ranked team of the season.

By Collin Sherwin
Walker Kessler of the Auburn Tigers grabs a rebound against Tyron McMillan of the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum on February 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Associated Press released the new Top 25 poll for college basketball on Monday and while there were a few shakeups up and down he rankings, the top two teams stayed put.

Auburn checks in at No. 1 for the third consecutive week and that’s no surprise given its nation-best 19-game winning streak. The Tigers did flirt with danger against Georgia on Saturday, but ultimately pulled through and fended off the upset for a 74-72 victory. Gonzaga once again clocks in at No. 2 and again, no surprise considering how they’re regularly mauling West Coast Conference opponents by 30+ points.

Other noticeable developments included Texas Tech breaking into the Top 10 this week at No. 9. The Red Raiders toppled former head coach Chris Beard and Texas at home before handling West Virginia on the road over the weekend. Meanwhile, UCLA fell from No. 3 to No. 12 after a rough week where it was clipped by both Arizona schools.

Newcomers to the poll includes a pair of mid-majors in Saint Mary’s at No. 23 and Murray State at No. 24. They replace Iowa State and LSU, two teams who have struggled in conference play as of late.

Here is the complete AP College Basketball Poll for Week 14 on February 7th:

College Basketball AP Poll Week 14

Ranking Team Last poll Conference Votes
1 Auburn (22-1) 1 Southeastern 1,506 (48)
2 Gonzaga (19-2) 2 West Coast 1,477 (13)
3 Purdue (20-3) 4 Big Ten 1,329
4 Arizona (19-2) 7 Pacific 12 1,300
5 Kentucky (19-4) 5 Southeastern 1,288
6 Houston (20-2) 6 American Athletic 1,205
7 Duke (19-3) 9 Atlantic Coast 1,179
8 Kansas (19-3) 10 Big 12 1,173
9 Texas Tech (18-5) 14 Big 12 947
10 Baylor (19-4) 8 Big 12 921
11 Providence (20-2) 15 Big East 899
12 UCLA (16-4) 3 Pacific 12 881
13 Illinois (17-5) 18 Big Ten 818
14 Wisconsin (18-4) 11 Big Ten 706
15 Villanova (17-6) 12 Big East 634
16 Ohio State (14-5) 16 Big Ten 628
17 Michigan State (17-5) 13 Big Ten 536
18 Marquette (16-7) 24 Big East 522
19 Tennessee (16-6) 22 Southeastern 377
20 Texas (17-6) 23 Big 12 294
21 USC (19-4) 19 Pacific 12 278
22 Saint Mary's (19-4) NR West Coast 185
23 Murray State (22-2) NR Ohio Valley 178
24 Connecticut (15-6) 17 Big East 118
25 Xavier (16-6) 21 Big East 91

