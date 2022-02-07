When are the 2022 Oscar nominations announced?

Hollywood’s biggest night is just around the corner, and a slightly-delayed awards season gets in full swing on Tuesday morning with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announcing the nominees for the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Because the Golden Globes were pretty much boycotted in 2022 by everyone that matters, we can’t really use those awards to project who will be feted on Tuesday morning by the cultural elite that choose who receives Hollywood’s highest honor. The movement to more films than ever being released via streaming also makes forecasting a bit more challenging.

But all the answers will come in starting at 8:18 a.m. ET tomorrow, with Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross enlisted to host the brief nomination announcement.

2022 Oscars categories announced on Tuesday, February 8th

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Best Animated Short

Best Costume Design

Best Live Action Short

Best Original Score

Best Sound Editing

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Best Animated Feature

Best Picture (up to 10 nominees)

Best Cinematography

Best Director

Best Documentary Feature

Best Documentary Short Subject

Best Film Editing

Best International Feature Film

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Original Song

Production Design

Visual Effects

All categories except Best Picture are limited to five nominees. Best Picture can have a maximum of 10 nominees, but can also be less based on voting.

You can watch the 2022 Oscars announcement at the official Academy Awards Youtube page here.