When are the 2022 Oscar nominations announced?

Hollywood’s biggest night is just around the corner, and a slightly-delayed awards season gets in full swing on Tuesday morning with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announcing the nominees for the 94th Annual Academy Awards.
Because the Golden Globes were pretty much boycotted in 2022 by everyone that matters, we can’t really use those awards to project who will be feted on Tuesday morning by the cultural elite that choose who receives Hollywood’s highest honor. The movement to more films than ever being released via streaming also makes forecasting a bit more challenging.
But all the answers will come in starting at 8:18 a.m. ET tomorrow, with Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross enlisted to host the brief nomination announcement.
2022 Oscars categories announced on Tuesday, February 8th
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Animated Short
Best Costume Design
Best Live Action Short
Best Original Score
Best Sound Editing
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Original Screenplay
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Best Animated Feature
Best Picture (up to 10 nominees)
Best Cinematography
Best Director
Best Documentary Feature
Best Documentary Short Subject
Best Film Editing
Best International Feature Film
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Original Song
Production Design
Visual Effects
All categories except Best Picture are limited to five nominees. Best Picture can have a maximum of 10 nominees, but can also be less based on voting.
You can watch the 2022 Oscars announcement at the official Academy Awards Youtube page here.