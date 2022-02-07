Opening odds for UFC 271: Betting odds for full card, featuring Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2

UFC 271 comes to you live on Saturday, February 12th from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The early preliminary card has six scheduled fights that are set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card will tentatively start at 8:00 p.m. ET, air on ESPN/ESPN+ and will consist of four fights. The main card is only available on PPV and should be starting around 10:00 p.m. ET. The five-bout main card is highlighted by a middleweight title fight between the champion Israel Adesanya and the challenger Robert Whittaker.

If it feels like we have seen this middleweight matchup before, it is because it is a rematch from UFC 243 back in October of 2019. In that fight, Adesanya successfully defended his title with a second-round KO/TKO. Since that loss, Whittaker has had three straight unanimous decision victories to get back into the title picture for this event.

Elsewhere on the main card, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa meet in a heavyweight fight that would help leapfrog Tuivasa up the rankings and could help factor into a future title opportunity for him. Lewis is a veteran in the weight class and in each fight, he looks to prove that he still deserves to be considered a top dog.

For the preliminary card, the highlight will be a flyweight matchup between Roxanne Modafferi and Casey O’Neill. The former has the fight experience with 45 fights to her professional record and she is currently ranked as the #12 flyweight. O’Neill may be inexperienced, but she puts her flawless 8-0 record on the line as the #15 flyweight.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening odds for UFC 271

Main card

Israel Adesanya, middleweight champ: -280

#1 Robert Whittaker: +225

#3 Derrick Lewis, heavyweight: -180

#11 Tai Tuivasa: +155

#3 Jared Cannonier, middleweight: -170

#4 Derek Brunson: +150

Kyler Phillips, bantamweight: -400

Marcelo Rojo: +300

Bobby Green, lightweight: -145

Nasrat Haqparast: +125

Preliminary card

Andrei Arlovski, heavyweight: -140

Jared Vanderaa: +120

#12 Roxanne Modafferi, women’s flyweight: +280

#15 Casey O’Neill: -365

#4 Alex Perez, flyweight: -380

#9 Matt Schnell: +290

William Knight, light heavyweight: +145

Maxim Grishin: -165

Early preliminary card

Mana Martinez, bantamweight: +240

Ronnie Lawrence: -305

Alexander Hernandez, lightweight: +155

Renato Moicano: -180

Carlos Ulberg, light heavyweight: -235

Fabio Cherant: +190

AJ Dobson, middleweight: -115

Jacob Malkoun: -105

Douglas Silva De Andrade, bantamweight: +175

Sergey Morozov: -210

Jeremiah Wells, welterweight: -235

Mike “Blood” Diamond: +190

