Opening odds for Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker rematch at UFC 271

UFC 271 comes to you live on Saturday, February 12th from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The early preliminary card will start at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. This will be followed by the preliminary card that will start at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. UFC 271 will have a five-bout main card that will tentatively get started at 10:00 p.m. ET but will only be available on PPV. The event is headlined by a middleweight title fight between the champion Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

If this fight seems familiar, it is because this pair seems familiar it is because they met back in October of 2019 at UFC 243. That match ended with Adesanya knocking out Whittaker in the second round. Adesanya enters this fight 21-1 with his lone loss coming against Jan Blachowicz in March of 2021. That is the lone blemish on his record and he still remains one of the best fighters in the UFC.

Whittaker rebounded his loss to Adesanya at UFC 243 with three straight wins that were all decided by unanimous decision. He enters this match with a 24-5 record and his last loss before the one to Adesanya came way back in February of 2014. The only downer for Whittaker is just that he is no longer accustomed to putting away matches. His last five wins have come by decision. If he wants to leave this one as the #AndNew champ, he is going to need a decision before the final bell rings.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for Saturday’s headline fight featuring Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

Moneyline odds

Adesanya: -280

Whittaker: +225

Total rounds odds

Over 4.5: -135

Under 4.5: +105

