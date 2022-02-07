Live updates of USA vs. Canada women’s hockey Group A preliminary match

Update 10:40 p.m. Here’s the lines for Team Canada and Team USA

There have been seven women’s hockey gold medals issued at the Winter Olympics, and six of them came down to the United States vs. Canada for the gold medal. And that’s going to happen again this year.

But first we get a preliminary game between these two lifelong enemies across the 49th Parallel. So far in this tournament Canada has a goal differential of +26, with the USA at +16. With respect to the emerging women’s hockey nations of the world, this tournament is a race for the bronze medal amongst eight teams, and two teams going for gold.

We’ll be here to track all the action all night long, with live updates including by the odds.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Canada is the favorite at -150 to win, making the Americans a +125 underdog. The over/under is set at five goals, with the under a -145 favorite.

We’ll be back before puck drop with any updates from Beijing.

How to watch USA vs. Canada, 2022 Group A women’s hockey game

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

Where: Wukesong Sports Centre, Beijing, China

TV: USA Network

Live stream: Peacock