Tracking participants, news, rumors for Skills Challenge at 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will hold its festivities the weekend of Feb. 18-20 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Skills Challenge will take place on Saturday night along with the Dunk Contest and 3-point shootout.

Last year, Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis won the competition in the new format. He defeated Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic in the final round after eliminating Julius Randle and Luka Doncic in the previous two rounds. Sabonis became the fourth big man to win the honor since the format changed, joining Bam Adebayo, Karl-Anthony Towns and Kristaps Porzingis.

Here we’re going to be tracking the latest news and rumors pertaining to who will participate in the Skills Challenge contest in 2022.

Skills Challenge contest participants

The NBA announced a bit of a format change for the 2022 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. Here’s a look at the participants split up into teams. There is one team made up of the Antetokounmpo brothers: Giannis, Thanasis and Alex, who plays for the Raptors’ G League squad. There’s another hometown team made up of Cleveland Cavaliers C Jarrett Allen, PG Darius Garland and rookie Evan Mobley. The other team is strictly rookies: Scottie Barnes of the Raptors, Cade Cunningham of the Pistons and Josh Giddey of the Thunder.