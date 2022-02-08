 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Trail Blazers, Pelicans in serious talks for CJ McCollum

Portland is cleaning house and McCollum is the latest player to go prior to the deadline on Feb. 10.

By Benjamin Zweiman
CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on January 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.&nbsp; Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are in serious talks to send SG CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans, per reports. The Trail Blazers have already dealt Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade prior to the NBA Trade Deadline, which is Thursday, Feb. 10. The Trail Blazers remain without superstar PG Damian Lillard, who may be shut down for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

