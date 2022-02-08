Report: Trail Blazers, Pelicans in serious talks for CJ McCollum

The Portland Trail Blazers are in serious talks to send SG CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans, per reports. The Trail Blazers have already dealt Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade prior to the NBA Trade Deadline, which is Thursday, Feb. 10. The Trail Blazers remain without superstar PG Damian Lillard, who may be shut down for the rest of the 2021-22 season.