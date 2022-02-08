Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, February 8

We have a standout 10-game schedule in the Association on Tuesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Reggie Jackson over 16.5 points (-110)

For our first player prop bet, we are going with Los Angeles Clippers point guard Reggie Jackson, who will be taking on the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies have won the first three games of this four-game season series, but we shouldn’t give up on the Clippers, who have played tough this season.

Jackson has been one of Los Angeles’ better offensive players this season, leading the team in scoring (16.6 points per game) and assists (4.1 per game). In the previous three games vs. the Grizz, Jackson is averaging 17.7 points per game, which includes back-to-back 18-point performances. The veteran point guard has scored more than 16.5 points in six out of his last 10 games and five out of his last 10 road games.

Jalen Brunson over 4.5 rebounds (+110)

Brunson has started to come into his own this season under the direction of head coach Jason Kidd. The former Villanova standout is averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game this season.

The 25-year-old point guard is an integral part of the Mavericks’ success on both ends and is someone worth keeping an eye on tonight against the Pistons. Detroit is giving up 6.81 rebounds per game to point guards, making this a favorable matchup for both Brunson and Luka Doncic. Brunson has gone over 4.5 rebounds in five out of his last 10 games, which includes his last three games.

Jalen Suggs over 5.5 assists (-110)

Sticking with our random theme of playing point guard props today, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony should have no issues against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight, who traded away C.J. McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Both guards will both get a ton of minutes in tonight’s game, but we are going to look at the rookie’s assists prop at even money. The former Gonzaga standout has only dished out 4.3 assists per game this season. However, he’s gone over 5.5 assists in four out of his last 10 games, but he’s had four other games with at least five.

