NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, February 8

The NBA has a packed slate on Tuesday night with 10 games taking place across the league. The action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET with the Suns taking on the Sixers, while it wraps up with three games all tipping off around 10:00 p.m.

The stars will be out as the Suns, Lakers, Bucks, Nuggets, Nets, Celtics, and plenty of other high caliber teams are in action. But in NBA DFS, it’s not just all about the superstars, as you’ll likely need to round out your lineup with some inexpensive players who can still bring plenty of value to the table.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

While Melton has been playing mostly in a reserve role, he recently saw increased playing time due to both Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane in COVID-19 protocols back in January. Even after their return, he’s still been bringing in some pretty impressive numbers, most recently playing 22 minutes and logging a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds against the Magic. He turned in 37 fantasy points in that game, continuing a trend that has seen him score as high as 40.25 against the Jazz in January. He’s averaged 28.15 fantasy points per game through his last five outings as he continues to be a solid value play for any DFS lineup.

Malik Beasley, Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,100

Beasley has been turning in some big performances off the bench recently, turning around from a relatively poor January for the shooting guard. His last four straight games have seen him bring in an increasing amount of fantasy points, most recently putting in 36.75 DKFP against the Pistons as he dropped 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in just 22 minutes on the floor. He’s not always going to bring down that many boards, but he’s put up double digit points in four of his last five games, and has hit at least four from downtown in each of those four games.

Jae Crowder, Phoenix Suns, $4,100

Rounding out our value picks is Jae Crowder, who just recently returned from a wrist injury and picked up right where he left off. He’s been seeing plenty of minutes, and just earned a double-double in the 127-124 win over the Bulls as he brought in 10 points and 10 rebounds. That performance earned him 35 fantasy points at DraftKings, and he’ll look to put up similar numbers as the Suns take on the 76ers tonight. He’s averaged 22.25 fantasy points in his four games since his return from injury, a notch up from his season-long average of 21.4.