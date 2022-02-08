Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. 76ers on Tuesday

The Phoenix Suns will wrap-up their four-game road trip tonight against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Suns (43-10) have been dominant on the road this season with a record of 21-5, making them a tough out for anybody on a nightly basis. The Sixers (32-21) are looking to get things back on track at home this season, where they are 14-11. The Sixers are one-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 218.

Suns vs. 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns +1

The Suns have won four out of their last five games after their three-point win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Devin Booker led the way with 38 points (14-23 FG, 5-10 3pt), five assists, and four rebounds. He was one of six Suns players, who were in double figures.

Phoenix is now 10-1 straight up in their last 11 road games this season and 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games against Atlantic division teams. They are also 3-4 ATS in the second night of a back-to-back.

The Sixers snapped their two-game losing streak with a win over those same Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Philadelphia will hope to carry that momentum over to their home floor, where they are 4-1 straight up in their last five games. The Sixers are 2-4 ATS this season when the spread is between -2.5 and +1. Philadelphia is also 7-11 ATS when they are listed as the home favorite this season. With the spread being at one-point, you could also play the moneyline for either team in this spot.

Over/Under: Over 218.5

The Suns have gone over this total in four out of their last five games. Coincidentally, they scored more than 115 points in all four of those contests. As for the Sixers, they have gone over 218 points in only two out of their last five games. Philadelphia has only allowed 107.6 points per game over that time.

