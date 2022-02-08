Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Hawks on Tuesday

Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers will look to get back into the win column tonight against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Hawks defeated the Pacers 114-111 on Dec. 2. Young scored a game-high 33 points (13-27 FG, 3-10 3pt) and dished out 10 assists, while Malcolm Brogdon had 27 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. The Hawks 10-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 226.5.

Pacers vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -10

The Pacers enter tonight on a three-game losing skid after falling 98-85 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Indiana is in a state of flux as they’ve already traded away Caris LeVert and could look to move Sabonis before Thursday afternoon’s trade deadline.

The Pacers are 1-4 straight up in their last five road games and overall 6-21 away from the field house. Indiana is also 1-4 ATS in their last five games, but 2-1 ATS when the spread was between +9 and +12. The Pacers have also thrived as the underdog this season, but it is hard to see them competing with this Hawks team.

As for Atlanta, they are looking to snap their two-game losing streak after they lost 103-94 to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend. The Hawks are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games and 7-1 ATS in their last eight home games. Nate McMillian’s crew is also 3-1 ATS when they are favored by 10 points or more.

Over/Under: Over 226.5

The last time these two teams played each other, the total points scored were 225. The Pacers have gone over 226.5 total points in four out of their last five games. Indy’s defense has struggled in their last 10 games, giving up 120.2 points per game. The Hawks have gone over the total in three out of their last five games.

