Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Grizzlies on Tuesday

We have a Western Conference battle at the FedExForum set for tonight’s NBA schedule as the Memphis Grizzlies play host to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Memphis (37-18) is making a brief stop at home before heading back out for another three-game road trip later this week. The team was last in action on Saturday, where it dominated the Magic in the paint for a 135-115 victory. Ja Morant had yet another solid night, putting up 33 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in the road win.

Los Angeles (27-28) was dominated by the Bucks on Sunday, falling at home to the reigning champs 137-113. Norman Powell came off the bench and led the Clippers with 28 points while Marcus Morris Sr. provided 20 points and eight rebounds.

Memphis enters the game as an eight-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 227.5.

Clippers vs. Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -8

The Grizzlies have taken all three matchups between the two squads this season, increasing the margin of victory in each battle. Expect them to continue that against a still depleted Clippers roster, the lay it with the home team here.

Over/Under: Over 227.5

The previous three matchups have all topped the 227-point marker and the Clippers have been holding up their end on offensive, scoring 110+ points in six straight contests. Hammer the over.

