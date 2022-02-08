 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Grizzlies on Tuesday

We go over some of the best betting options for Tuesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies.

By Nick Simon
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) goes to the basket over Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez (33) during the second half at Amway Center. Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

We have a Western Conference battle at the FedExForum set for tonight’s NBA schedule as the Memphis Grizzlies play host to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Memphis (37-18) is making a brief stop at home before heading back out for another three-game road trip later this week. The team was last in action on Saturday, where it dominated the Magic in the paint for a 135-115 victory. Ja Morant had yet another solid night, putting up 33 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in the road win.

Los Angeles (27-28) was dominated by the Bucks on Sunday, falling at home to the reigning champs 137-113. Norman Powell came off the bench and led the Clippers with 28 points while Marcus Morris Sr. provided 20 points and eight rebounds.

Memphis enters the game as an eight-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 227.5.

Clippers vs. Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -8

The Grizzlies have taken all three matchups between the two squads this season, increasing the margin of victory in each battle. Expect them to continue that against a still depleted Clippers roster, the lay it with the home team here.

Over/Under: Over 227.5

The previous three matchups have all topped the 227-point marker and the Clippers have been holding up their end on offensive, scoring 110+ points in six straight contests. Hammer the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation