Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Nuggets on Tuesday

We have an east vs. west showdown in the Rocky Mountains tonight as the New York Knicks continue their west coast road trip when visiting the Denver Nuggets.

Denver (29-24) ended a three-game losing streak on Sunday when triumphing over the depleted Nets for a 124-104 victory. The third quarter made all the difference for the Nuggets as they turned a one-point halftime lead into a 16-point advantage by the end of the period. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic put up yet another triple-double, offering 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in the win.

New York (24-30) fell to the Jazz in a 113-104 setback last night, marking its sixth loss in seven games. The Knicks had the lead heading into the fourth quarter but let the game get away from them down the stretch as Utah pushed ahead for the win. Julius Randle put up 30 points, six rebounds, and five assists in defeat.

Denver enters the contest as an eight-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 219.5.

Knicks vs. Nuggets, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -8

The Nuggets are just 8-11 against the spread as a home favorite but should be able to cover here. They’ve already blown out the Knicks once this season and with New York spiraling right now, the home team should take advantage.

Over/Under: Over 219.5

Denver is one of the more over-friendly teams in the NBA and even if New York throws up a dud on offense, it should be able to produce enough offensively to push the over here.

