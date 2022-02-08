Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Lakers on Tuesday

The Milwaukee Bucks (34-21) will pay a visit to the Los Angeles Lakers (26-28) on Tuesday night, with the action starting at 10:00 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Bucks are in the middle of a five-game road swing, winning both so far after putting up 137 points in back-to-back games against the Trail Blazers and the Clippers over the weekend. They sit just one game behind the first-place Heat in the Eastern Conference as they look to close that gap at the top of the standings.

The Bucks are a four-point favorite on the road, according to odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. They come in at -170 on the moneyline while the Lakers sit at +150. The point total has been set at 232.5.

Bucks vs. Lakers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -4 (-110)

Milwaukee has covered the spread in their last three outings, going 4-1 ATS in their last five. On the flip side, the Lakers have the exact same ATS record, going 4-1 in their last five as well, while covering their last three. Both teams should be relatively healthy, with each side missing a few players, but the stars should be out in LA tonight as Giannis and Khris Middleton take on LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and the rest of the Lakers.

The Bucks have won their last three straight games with an impressive average margin of 22.3 points, obliterating the spread in each one of those contests. Giannis has been lights out for the Bucks, averaging 28.9 points per game throughout the season (second in the league), but he took it to new heights when he averaged 31.5 per game throughout January. He’s sitting at 30 ppg through his first three games in February, with no signs of slowing down.

Both teams like to play at a fast pace, with the Lakers ranked No. 4 and the Bucks at No. 6 in the league in pace rating. The Bucks will look to slow the Lakers’ game down and push them to the perimeter, as Milwaukee has only given up an average of 42.3 points per game in the paint.

It’ll be an entertaining game overall, but I’m going with the red-hot Bucks, who are 7-3 in their last 10 games, to win and cover against a Lakers team who has hit plenty of stumbling blocks over the last few weeks.

Over/Under: Under 233 (-115)

The Lakers haven’t scored more than 115 points in seven of their last eight outings, with the one exception coming with a 129-121 loss to the Hawks at the end of January. They’ll go up against a very tough Bucks defense, who have only allowed 106.3 points per game throughout their last three contests. The Lakers’ defense hasn’t been much worse, allowing just 106.7 points from opponents through their last three outings as well. With both teams likely trying to slow each other down and play solid defense, take the under as the play in this one tonight.

