How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the February 8th episode

WWE NXT 2.0 is back tonight with another live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Note that tonight’s show will air on Syfy due to NBC and USA Network’s coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

We’re just one week away from the special Vengeance Day episode for the developmental brand and we’ll get the finishing touches for the event on tonight's show.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, February 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Syfy

Live stream: Syfy.com/live or Syfy App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

The show will be headlined by an NXT Women’s Championship match as Mandy Rose puts her belt on the line against Kay Lee Ray. The challenger has been stalking Rose with a bat since War Games in December, finally getting her title opportunity by force during last week’s show. We’ll see if the former NXT UK Women’s Champion can earn some gold on this side of the pond.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker is set to have his first title defense on next week’s show when going one-on-one with Santos Escobar. Breakker and former champ Tomasso Ciampa prevailed over the other members of Legado Del Fantasma during last week’s show in tag team action to continue the feud. Tonight, we’ll get a “Championship Summit” between Breakker and Escobar.

Other matches that have been confirmed for Vengeance Day includes North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defending against Cameron Grimes, Women’s Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction defending against Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta, and Pete Dunne blowing off his feud with Tony D’Angelo in a steel cage match.

For tonight’s show, the only match confirmed is Wendy Choo facing Tiffany Stratton for “daddy’s” credit card.