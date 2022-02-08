Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 24

The EPL rolls along into February and the entire league returns to play with a mid-week Matchday following the close of the latest World Cup and FA Cup competitions. Manchester City remains the clear leader but did have their 12-match win streak snapped after a tie against Southampton. They remain heavy favorites to win the league, now sitting at -1200 at DraftKings Sportsbook. They host Brentford on Wednesday to open their February schedule.

Liverpool and Chelsea remain firmly entrenched in second and third, with space ahead and behind them in the competition for Champions League positioning. Manchester United, West Ham United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are all within two points of each other and Wolverhampton is two points back of that group. Brighton & Hove Albion has slipped following three straight 1-1 ties.

The biggest match this week toward the top of the table features Wolverhampton hosting Arsenal. The Wolves have time to move up, but a loss would be a tough hit as they try and climb into the Champions League race.

The relegation zone has several teams in the mix to get knocked down to the League Championship level. The current bottom three are Burnley (13 points), Newcastle United (15 points), and Watford (15 points). Norwich City is next at 16 points, followed by Everton at 19 points and Leeds United at 22 points. Although Norwich is on the outside of relegation for now, they’re the favorites to get relegated, with -500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Watford is -330, Burnley is -225, and then Newcastle sits at +130. Norwich has played the most matches of the teams in the relegation zone, with 22 completed to 21 for Watford and Newcastle and 19 for Burnley.

The big relegation zone match this week sees 19th place Newcastle hosting 16th place Everton. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Newcastle is +160 to win, Everton is +180, and a draw is +240.

EPL standings, pre-Matchday 24