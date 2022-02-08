18 Marquette vs. #24 UConn: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

It’s a battle for third place in the Big East standings tonight as the No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles fly out to Hartford, CT, to meet the UConn Huskies.

Marquette (16-7, 8-4 Big East) is back in action for the first time since last Wednesday, where it took down Villanova in a huge 83-73 home victory. The Golden Eagles got the jump on the Wildcats early and never trailed throughout the entire contest. Justin Lewis led with 19 points and nine rebounds while Tyler Kolek followed with 18 points and six assists.

UConn (15-6, 6-4 Big East) have stumbled in back-to-back games, last falling to Villanova in an 85-74 setback. The Huskies fell into a hole early and were down by as many as 23 points midway through the second half. The fell despite shooting exactly 50% from the field on offense. RJ Cole led the way with 25 points but had five turnovers as well.

How to watch Marquette vs. UConn

When: Tuesday, February 8th, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: XL Center, Hartford, CT

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -7

Total: 142

The Pick

Marquette +7

This is the seventh straight game Marquette will play against a Top 50 KenPom team and it has done well during that stretch. The Golden Eagles lost the Huskies in their prior matchup on December 21 and will be ready to put up a bigger fight this time around. Take the points with the visitors here.

